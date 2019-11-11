Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Former Mad Men co-stars Kiernan Shipka and Jon Hamm had a mini reunion.

Shipka and Hamm, who played daughter and father Sally and Don Draper on the AMC series, reunited Saturday at Shipka's 20th birthday party.

Shipka shared a series of photobooth snapshots Sunday on Instagram. One picture shows Shipka making a kissy face and giving a peace sign as she poses with Hamm, 48.

"Dad showed up!!!" Shipka captioned the post.

January Jones, who played Shipka's onscreen mom, Betty Draper, couldn't attend the party, but dedicated a post to Shipka on Instagram.

"I'm so proud of you @kiernanshipka," Jones wrote. "I feel somewhat responsible for you little one. You have become such a success in life and in this silly world we call work. I couldn't have asked for a better on screen daughter/partner in crime. Known you since you were 6! Happy 20th!!! Love Mom."

Shipka responded to Jones in the comments.

"I LOVE YOU!!!!!!" the actress wrote.

Shipka, Hamm, Jones and other Mad Men stars previously reunited in 2017 at the Taschen Mad Men book launch.

Mad Men had a seven-season run on AMC from 2007 to 2015. Series creator Matthew Weiner said in 2015 that he isn't interested in making a sequel series or a spinoff.

"I'm not judging people who do spinoffs, but despite the temptation -- and I love these characters and love working with these people -- I'd like to leave the show the way it is," Weiner told E! News.

Shipka stars as Sabrina Spellman on the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.