Hailee Steinfeld would 'love' to make 'Pitch Perfect 4'

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Pitch Perfect star Hailee Steinfeld would "love" to make another sequel.

The 22-year-old singer and actress discussed the possibility of Pitch Perfect 4 during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Steinfeld said she hasn't heard any official news about a fourth movie being in the works.

"I have no idea, and I mean that truthfully," the star said. "If it is, I would love to do that again."

"So, if there is a fourth, that would be news to me, and very exciting news," she added.

Steinfeld played Emily Junk in Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) and Pitch Perfect 3 (2017). Her co-star Rebel Wilson, who portrays Patricia "Fat Amy" Hobart, had teased a fourth movie in October 2018 while reuniting with Anna Camp, Brittany Snow and Chrissie Fit.

In addition, Camp, who plays Aubrey Posen, discussed the possibility of another sequel in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in August.

"I'm down," the actress said. "I love those girls and I love playing my character, so if they needed me I would be there, for sure."

The original Pitch Perfect movie opened in theaters 2012. The film series also stars Anna Kendrick, Hana Mae Lee, Alexis Knapp and Ester Dean.

On WWHL, Steinfeld also weighed in on Katy Perry's appearance in Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" music video. Perry and Swift reconciled this year after a years-long feud.

"I actually thought it was incredible," Steinfeld, who appeared in Swift's "Bad Blood" video, said. "Her latest video with Katy is amazing. It's just so fun to see. It's the most incredible video to watch, and to have ended on a moment like that, I thought was really special."

Steinfeld stars in the new Apple+ series Dickinson, which debuted with the streaming service last week.