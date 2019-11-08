Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Friends alums Courtney Cox and Matthew Perry took a rare photo together during a reunion.

Cox, 55, shared a selfie with Perry, 50, Thursday on Instagram after enjoying lunch with the actor.

The picture shows Cox and Perry smiling for the camera as they pose with their faces close together. The post had over 2.7 million likes as of Friday morning.

"Guess who I had lunch with today....I KNOW!! Could I BE any happier? #realfriends," Cox captioned the photo.

Cox and Perry's former co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow were among those to comment on the post.

"MATTY!! I LOVE YOU, GUYS," Aniston wrote.

"Lucky lucky. #beautifulpeople," Kudrow said.

Cox and Perry played onscreen couple Monica Geller and Chandler Bing on Friends, which had a 10-season run on NBC from 1994 to 2004. The pair reunited with Aniston, Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt Le Blanc in October, which Aniston shared a photo of as her first Instagram post.

Fathom Events recently announced that multiple Thanksgiving-themed episodes of Friends will be shown in select movie theaters in November in honor of the show's 25th anniversary. The episodes will screen Nov. 24 and Nov. 25.

All 236 episodes of Friends are available on Netflix and will move to HBO Max when the streaming service launches in May 2020.