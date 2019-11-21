Netflix: What's coming and going in December 2019

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix members can watch The Witcher, a new series starring Henry Cavill, Tiffany Haddish's Black Mitzvah comedy special, and new seasons of Fuller House, Lost in Space and You in December.
The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in December:
Dec. 1
Dead Kids (Netflix Original)
A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Cut Bank
Eastsiders Season 4
Malcolm X
Searching for Sugar Man
Sweet Virginia
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
Dec. 2
Nightflyers Season 2
Team Kaylie Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Dec. 3
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo (Netflix Original)
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix Original)
War on Everyone
Dec. 4
The Last O.G. Season 2
Let's Dance (Netflix Original)
Los Briceño (Netflix Original)
Magic for Human Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Dec. 5
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby (Netflix Original)
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez (Netflix Original)
Greenleaf Season 4
Home for Christmas (Netflix Original)
V Wars (Netflix Original)
Dec. 6
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show (Netflix Original)
The Chosen One Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Confession Killer (Netflix Original)
Fuller House Season 5 (Netflix Original)
Glow Up (Netflix Original)
Marriage Story (Netflix Original)
Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas (Netflix Original)
Teasing Master Takagi-san Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Three Days of Christmas (Netflix Original)
Triad Princess (Netflix Original)
Virgin River (Netflix Original)
Dec. 8
From Paris with Love
Dec. 9
A Family Reunion Christmas (Netflix Original)
It Comes at Night
Dec. 10
Michelle Wolf: Joke Show (Netflix Original)
Outlander Season 3
Dec. 11
The Sky is Pink
Dec. 12
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos (Netflix Original)
Jack Whitehall: Christmas with My Father (Netflix Original)
Dec. 13
6 Underground (Netflix Original)
Dec. 15
A Family Man
Dil Dhadakne Do
Karthik Calling Karthik
Dec. 16
Burlesque
The Danish Girl
The Magicians Season 4
Dec. 17
Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! (Netflix Original)
Dec. 18
Don't [Explicit] with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer (Netflix Original)
Soundtrack (Netflix Original)
Dec. 19
After the Raid (Netflix Original)
Ultraviolet Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Twice Upon a Time (Netflix Original)
Dec. 20
The Two Popes (Netflix Original)
The Witcher (Netflix Original)
Dec. 22
Private Practice Season 1-6
Dec. 23
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Season 1
Dec. 24
Carole & Tuesday Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Como caído del cielo (Netflix Original)
Crash Landing on You (Netflix Original)
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix Original)
Lost in Space Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Dec. 25
Sweetheart
Dec. 26
The App (Netflix Original)
Le Bazar de la Charité (Netflix Original)
Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Netflix Original)
You Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Dec. 27
The Gift (Netflix Original)
Kevin Hart: Don't [Explicit] This Up (Netflix Original)
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Dec. 28
Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy (Netflix Original)
Dec. 29
Lawless
Dec. 30
Alexa & Katie Season 3 (Netflix Original)
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened (Netflix Original)
Dec. 31
The Degenerates Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Die Another Day
GoldenEye
Heartbreakers
The Neighbor (Netflix Original)
Red Dawn
Tomorrow Never Dies
The World is Not Enough
Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures (Netflix Original)
Podcasts coming in December:
The Crown: The Official Podcast (Mondays and Thursdays, starting Nov. 18)
Strong Black Laughs (New episodes starting Nov. 19)
Because I Watched (Episodes starting Nov. 20)
Behind the Irishman (Trailer launching Nov. 25)
Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in December:
Dec. 1
Yoga Hosers
Dec. 2
Africa Season 1
Blue Planet II Season 1
Frozen Planet: On Thin Ice
Frozen Planet Season 1
Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey
Life
Life on Location
Life Story
Nature's Great Events Series 1
Nature's Great Events: Diaries Series 1
Planet Earth II
Planet Earth Season 1
The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans Season 1
The Hunt Season 1
The Making of Frozen Planet Series 1
Dec. 4
Thor: Ragnarok
Dec. 11
Get Santa
Dec. 14
Beyblade: Metal Fusion Season 1
Merlin Seasons 1-5
Dec. 15
Helix Season 2
Dec. 18
Miss Me This Christmas
You Can't Fight Christmas
Dec. 19
George of the Jungle 2
Dec. 25
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Seasons 7-11
Kurt Seyit ve Şura Season 1
Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi
Dec. 31
About a Boy
Black Hawk Down
Christmas with the Kranks
Daddy Day Care
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Frasier Seasons 1-10
Frasier The Final Season
Leap Year
Mona Lisa Smile
Pulp Fiction
Rain Main
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Schindler's List
Tears of the Sun
The Crow
The Dark Crystal
The Pink Panther
Wet Hot American Summer
White Christmas
Winter's Bone
XXX: State of the Union