Netflix: What's coming and going in December 2019

Henry Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia in "The Witcher," a new series coming to Netflix in December. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix members can watch The Witcher, a new series starring Henry Cavill, Tiffany Haddish's Black Mitzvah comedy special, and new seasons of Fuller House, Lost in Space and You in December.

The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in December:

Dec. 1

Dead Kids (Netflix Original)

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Cut Bank

Eastsiders Season 4

Malcolm X

Searching for Sugar Man

Sweet Virginia

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

Dec. 2

Nightflyers Season 2

Team Kaylie Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Dec. 3

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo (Netflix Original)

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix Original)

War on Everyone

Dec. 4

The Last O.G. Season 2

Let's Dance (Netflix Original)

Los Briceño (Netflix Original)

Magic for Human Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Dec. 5

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby (Netflix Original)

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez (Netflix Original)

Greenleaf Season 4

Home for Christmas (Netflix Original)

V Wars (Netflix Original)

Dec. 6

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show (Netflix Original)

The Chosen One Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Confession Killer (Netflix Original)

Fuller House Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Glow Up (Netflix Original)

Marriage Story (Netflix Original)

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas (Netflix Original)

Teasing Master Takagi-san Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Three Days of Christmas (Netflix Original)

Triad Princess (Netflix Original)

Virgin River (Netflix Original)

Dec. 8

From Paris with Love

Dec. 9

A Family Reunion Christmas (Netflix Original)

It Comes at Night

Dec. 10

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show (Netflix Original)

Outlander Season 3

Dec. 11

The Sky is Pink

Dec. 12

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos (Netflix Original)

Jack Whitehall: Christmas with My Father (Netflix Original)

Dec. 13

6 Underground (Netflix Original)

Dec. 15

A Family Man

Dil Dhadakne Do

Karthik Calling Karthik

Dec. 16

Burlesque

The Danish Girl

The Magicians Season 4

Dec. 17

Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! (Netflix Original)

Dec. 18

Don't [Explicit] with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer (Netflix Original)

Soundtrack (Netflix Original)

Dec. 19

After the Raid (Netflix Original)

Ultraviolet Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Twice Upon a Time (Netflix Original)

Dec. 20

The Two Popes (Netflix Original)

The Witcher (Netflix Original)

Dec. 22

Private Practice Season 1-6

Dec. 23

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Season 1

Dec. 24

Carole & Tuesday Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Como caído del cielo (Netflix Original)

Crash Landing on You (Netflix Original)

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix Original)

Lost in Space Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Dec. 25

Sweetheart

Dec. 26

The App (Netflix Original)

Le Bazar de la Charité (Netflix Original)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Netflix Original)

You Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Dec. 27

The Gift (Netflix Original)

Kevin Hart: Don't [Explicit] This Up (Netflix Original)

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Dec. 28

Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy (Netflix Original)

Dec. 29

Lawless

Dec. 30

Alexa & Katie Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened (Netflix Original)

Dec. 31

The Degenerates Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Die Another Day

GoldenEye

Heartbreakers

The Neighbor (Netflix Original)

Red Dawn

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World is Not Enough

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures (Netflix Original)

Podcasts coming in December:

The Crown: The Official Podcast (Mondays and Thursdays, starting Nov. 18)

Strong Black Laughs (New episodes starting Nov. 19)

Because I Watched (Episodes starting Nov. 20)

Behind the Irishman (Trailer launching Nov. 25)

Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in December:

Dec. 1

Yoga Hosers

Dec. 2

Africa Season 1

Blue Planet II Season 1

Frozen Planet: On Thin Ice

Frozen Planet Season 1

Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey

Life

Life on Location

Life Story

Nature's Great Events Series 1

Nature's Great Events: Diaries Series 1

Planet Earth II

Planet Earth Season 1

The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans Season 1

The Hunt Season 1

The Making of Frozen Planet Series 1

Dec. 4

Thor: Ragnarok

Dec. 11

Get Santa

Dec. 14

Beyblade: Metal Fusion Season 1

Merlin Seasons 1-5

Dec. 15

Helix Season 2

Dec. 18

Miss Me This Christmas

You Can't Fight Christmas

Dec. 19

George of the Jungle 2

Dec. 25

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Seasons 7-11

Kurt Seyit ve Şura Season 1

Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

Dec. 31

About a Boy

Billy Elliot

Black Hawk Down

Christmas with the Kranks

Daddy Day Care

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Frasier Seasons 1-10

Frasier The Final Season

Jackie Brown

Leap Year

Mona Lisa Smile

Pulp Fiction

Rain Main

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Schindler's List

Tears of the Sun

The Crow

The Dark Crystal

The Pink Panther

Wet Hot American Summer

White Christmas

Winter's Bone

XXX: State of the Union