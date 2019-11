Dua Lipa attends the American Music Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dua Lipa attends the American Music Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dua Lipa (R) and Anwar Hadid attend the American Music Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dua Lipa (L) and Anwar Hadid attend the American Music Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2019 American Music Awards.

The 24-year-old singer and 20-year-old model attended the awards show Sunday at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Lipa wore a strapless pink dress with a black bow, while Hadid sported a black blazer and pants with an Iron Maiden t-shirt. Lipa and Hadid shared a kiss as they posed for photos in the red carpet.

"My date is my boyfriend," Lipa told Entertainment Tonight. "He's so handsome, right?"

Lipa told E! News she felt "really good" about having Hadid, the brother of models Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, by her side at the event.

Lipa performed her new single "Don't Start now" during the ceremony. The song will appear on her forthcoming second studio album.

"It's got a theme going through it," Lipa said of the album to Billboard. "It's more disco-orientated, '80s inspired. It's fun. It's honest lyrics, but not taking myself too seriously."

"I feel like I tried to move the kind of idea of the pressures that people have with second records because I can totally understand that," she added. "It is scary, I guess, when you're putting out new music. But I think when you kind of just make music that you're really proud of, I guess you don't disappoint yourself, at least."

Lipa and Hadid were first linked in June. The couple were spotted getting close at the 2019 MTV European Music Awards earlier this month.