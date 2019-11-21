Demi Lovato wears fake baby bump on 'Will & Grace' set

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato is giving fans a first glimpse of her Will & Grace character.

The 27-year-old singer and actress introduced her character, Jenny, in a photo Wednesday while in costume on the show's set.

The picture shows Lovato wearing a fake baby bump and cradling her belly. Lovato also included a close-up video of her bump.

"Real or fake? #WillandGrace #MeetJenny," she wrote on Instagram.

Will & Grace star Sean Hayes was among those to comment on the post.

"You look so dang cute in polka dots!" the actor wrote.

News broke in August that Lovato will guest star in Season 3 of the Will & Grace revival. Lovato will play Jenny, a guarded gal who enters Will Truman's (Eric McCormack) life in an unexpected way, in three episodes.

NBC announced in July that Season 3 will be the revival's last.

"In the interest of protecting the legacy of this show and the truly outstanding work that went into making every episode, we have decided now is the time to stop," series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan said on Twitter.

Will & Grace co-stars Debra Messing and Megan Mullally originally had an eight-season run on NBC from 1998 to 2005. The show was revived in 2017, and returned for a third and final season in October.

Lovato is known for playing Mitchie Torres in the Disney Channel Camp Rock movies. She is working on her seventh studio album.