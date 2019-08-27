'Will & Grace': Demi Lovato to appear in Season 3 of revival

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- The Will & Grace revival will feature Demi Lovato in Season 3.

Entertainment Weekly reported Tuesday the 27-year-old singer and actress will guest star in the show's third and final season on NBC.

Lovato will play Jenny, a guarded gal who enters Will Truman's (Eric McCormack) life in an unexpected way. She will appear as the character in three episodes.

Lovato confirmed the news Tuesday by sharing a photo on Instagram of herself on the Will & Grace set.

"Will & Grace & Demi @nbcwillandgrace #WillandGrace," she captioned the post.

Will & Grace co-stars Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes. The series initially had an eight-season run on NBC from 1998 to 2005, and was revived in 2017. NBC renewed the revival in March 2018 for a third season.

NBC announced in July that Season 3 will be the revival's last.

"In the interest of protecting the legacy of this show and the truly outstanding work that went into making every episode, we have decided now is the time to stop. On Dec. 18, 2019 our extraordinary cast will take its final bow," series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan explained on Twitter.

Lovato will also appear in the new Netflix film Eurovision. She rang in her 27th birthday with fellow singer Ariana Grande last week, declaring herself "so so happy."