Kacey Musgraves on Christmas special: 'I'm officially a triple threat'

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Kacey Musgraves sings, dances and acts in her first Christmas special.

The 31-year-old country music star discussed the upcoming Amazon special, A Very Kacey Christmas, during Thursday's episode of Today.

"I'm officially a triple threat now. Acting, singing, dancing, comedy, all of it!" Musgraves said. "But really, this special is centered around the music and the songs. I made a Christmas album a few years ago, and this is us bringing that to life and having some fun."

A Very Kacey Christmas features Musgraves' grandmother and celebrity guests including James Corden, Camila Cabello, Zooey Deschanel and Lana Del Rey. Musgraves said her grandma stole the show.

"This is her special. I'm just in it. She came in, she delivered her lines, honey. She gave us ad libs. She was on fire," Musgraves said. "She showed me up."

Musgraves said she pushed herself and went out of her comfort zone to film the special.

"It was really cool in this new Christmas special that I got to explore different areas of things I've never done before. It was really out of my comfort zone," the star said.

"I was up there with some greats -- James Corden, Fred Armisen -- just comedy geniuses. And then Lana Del Rey, Troye Sivan, Camila Cabello, people that I genuinely love. Leon Bridges is in there," she added.

"There was never a backup plan... I just knew in my heart this is what I was going to do." @KaceyMusgraves on knowing singing was her "passion from the very beginning" pic.twitter.com/zxlkSz74bJ— TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 21, 2019

Musgraves shared plans for the special earlier this month, describing it as "a nostalgic, Wes Anderson-inspired reimagining of the holidays." The special premieres Nov. 29 on Amazon Prime Video.

Mugraves released the holiday album A Very Kacey Christmas in 2016. She performed her new holiday song "Glittery" for the first time Wednesday on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.