Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Ginnifer Goodwin is sharing details about her early romance with Josh Dallas.

The 41-year-old actress discussed Dallas, her husband and former Once Upon a Time co-star, and their children during Wednesday's episode of A Little Late with Lilly Singh.

Goodwin and Dallas met on the set of Once Upon a Time, where they played Snow White and Prince Charming. Goodwin said they were initially reluctant to date because of the show.

"I met him and knew I was in trouble. But it actually took us months of being friends until we agreed to date because we were sure, actors meeting on set, we weren't going to work out. Then one of us would inevitably have to leave the show," the star said. "We would argue about who that person would be. I was going to stay."

"A good handful of months after we said we were only going to be friends, we went on a date, then moved into together and had babies," she added.

Goodwin and Dallas started dating in 2011 and married in April 2014. The couple have two sons, Oliver Finlay, 5, and Hugo Wilson, 3, whom Goodwin and Dallas enjoy bringing to set.

"I've also been on amazing jobs, like on Why Women Kill, they would have bring your kids to work day," the actress said. "We wanted to show them that we're so lucky -- if Mommy and Daddy are going to be away from you for the day, it's to do what we love."

"We have had a little thing happen recently, because I've been letting them sit behind the monitors with the headphones and listening. I just assumed they're three and five, a lot of this is going over their heads," she added. "We heard that Oliver -- my eldest, he's five -- has been running around telling people that 'all men are capable of infidelity' ... a line cut from the pilot."

Goodwin played Beth Ann Stanton on Why Women Kill, which was renewed for a second season at CBS in October. The series, created by Marc Cherry (Desperate Housewives), will feature a new cast in Season 2.

Goodwin will next star in the Netflix series Heartstrings, which premieres Friday. The show hails from country music star Dolly Parton and tells the story of eight of the singer's songs.