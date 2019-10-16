Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Why Women Kill is getting a second season at CBS All Access.

The network announced in a press release Wednesday that it renewed the dark comedy series, created by Marc Cherry (Desperate Housewives, Devious Maids).

Season 1 follows three women (Ginnifer Goodwin, Lucy Liu and Kirby Howell-Baptiste) in different time periods as they deal with infidelity in their marriages. Season 2 will focus on a new set of characters.

"Why Women Kill has had a phenomenal first season," CBS All Access EVP of original content Julie McNamara said. "Under the creative direction of Marc Cherry and the incredible performances of the cast, the series has become one of our most streamed original series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of this wonderfully soapy dramedy in its second season and can't wait to see what themes Marc explores next."

CBS All Access confirmed the news in a tweet Wednesday.

"New characters, new betrayals, same killer show. #WhyWomenKill has officially been renewed for a second season," the post reads.

Why Women Kill premiered in August and will air its Season 1 finale Thursday. Cherry told Entertainment Tonight in August that there will be a "big connective reveal" between Goodwin, Liu and Howell-Baptiste's characters in the season finale.