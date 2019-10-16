Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Jessica Biel says son Silas has taken to telling jokes.

The 37-year-old actress discussed Silas, her 4-year-old son with husband Justin Timberlake, during Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Biel said Silas is old enough to understand jokes and come up with jokes of his own.

"He's telling the joke and gets the joke," she told host Ellen DeGeneres. "Which is terrifying."

Biel recalled a recent moment in St. Louis where Silas was joking with Timberlake.

"He was doing a bit about 'I don't like waffles anymore. I don't like waffles,'" the star said. ""And Justin goes, 'What? What do you mean you don't like waffles? Are you insane?'

"He goes, 'I'm in St. Louis,'" she said of Silas' response. "That's a good joke! I'm stealing that joke. That was really impressive."

Biel said Silas also enjoys playing with Legos, swimming and singing.

"He likes to sing," she said. "He has his own sense of rhythm."

Biel shared a rare glimpse of Silas while celebrating Fourth of July with her family this year.

Biel will star in a Facebook Watch adaptation of the podcast Limetown, which premieres Wednesday. She said she's enjoyed her darker roles in Limetown and the USA Network series The Sinner.

"I'm sunny, I'm happy, I love my life, but I want to dive into some crazy pathology. I love it," the actress said.