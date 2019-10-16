Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift takes the stage in a new episode of NPR's Tiny Desk series.

The 29-year-old singer performed "The Man," "Lover," "Death by a Thousand Cuts" and "All Too Well" during the intimate concert, released Wednesday.

Swift said the show gave her the opportunity to showcase her songs in a different way -- solo and acoustically.

"Tiny Desk is one of my favorite corners of the Internet," she said. "I just decided to kind of take this as an opportunity to show you guys how the songs sounded when I first wrote them."

"The Man," "Lover" and "Death by a Thousand Cuts" appear on Swift's most recent album, Lover, released in August.

"It's one of those albums where I wrote everything on one instrument first, so it's really fun to pick songs to do acoustically because they all started out that way," she said of the album.

"All Too Well" hails from Swift's album Red, released in 2012. Swift said she's "particularly proud" of the fan-favorite song, which she initially thought was too "personal" to appeal to fans.

"When it came out on the album, slowly but surely over the course of that album's life and then beyond, you guys have made that song something that that was way more than I thought the life of that song would be," she said.

Swift will kick off her Lover tour in June 2020.