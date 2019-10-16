Miranda Kerr attends the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party in 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Miranda Kerr attends an event for Marukome Co., Ltd., in Tokyo, Japan in July. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Miranda Kerr took to Instagram after welcoming a baby boy, Myles, with husband Evan Spiegel. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Miranda Kerr is a mom of three.

The 36-year-old Australian model took to Instagram Tuesday after welcoming a baby boy, Myles, with her husband, Reddit co-founder Evan Spiegel.

Kerr posted a photo of her son's name embroidered in yellow thread and shared her excitement in the caption.

"We are overjoyed at the arrival of Myles and so appreciate everyone's kind words and wishes during this special time. We couldn't be more excited to welcome our beautiful son into our family," she wrote.

The former Victoria's Secret model is also parent to 17-month-old son Hart with Spiegel and 8-year-old son Flynn with her ex-husband, actor Orlando Bloom.

Model Sofia Richie, television personality Carly Steel and fashion designer Tabitha Simmons were among those to congratulate Kerr and Spiegel in the comments.

"Congrats babe," Richie wrote.

"Congrats!!! One of my favorite names!" Steel added.

Kerr and Spiegel married in May 2017 and welcomed Hart the next year. Kerr's rep confirmed in March that the model was expecting her second child with Spiegel.

"Miranda, Evan, Flynn and Hart are looking forward to welcoming the newest member to their family," the rep told People.