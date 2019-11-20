Victoria Beckham says raising four kids requires 'crowd control'

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Victoria Beckham says raising four kids makes for a happy but hectic household.

The 45-year-old singer and fashion designer discussed Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and Harper, 8, her children with husband David Beckham, during Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Beckham couldn't help but marvel at her full house.

"I've got so many kids. So many kids," she said. "It's a lot of kids. I will say, it's less about parenting and more about crowd control when it gets to that many, right?"

Beckham said the situation is even more intense when her children have friends over.

"All four kids bring all their friends over to the house, so when we come home at the end of the day there's always lots and lots of children," she said. "I think the main focus is making sure that they all leave empty-handed and that the art is still on the walls, because that's a lot of kids."

Beckham praised David Beckham, calling him a "good dad." She said they take turns watching the kids to keep a focus on their family.

"We swap. So when I'm at home, he's away, so one of us is always there looking after the kids," the star said.

Beckham said on Today in October that her life "revolves around" her family.

"You know, I think that the kids are our priority, and everything we do revolves around the children," she said of herself and David Beckham. "But we both work really hard. We love what we do professionally."

Beckham said "communication is key" to staying connected to her family amid their busy schedules. She also said she and David Beckham rely on their respective parents for help.

"I think it's just been focused, working hard [and] having a great support team around us," the designer said. "Both of our parents are very, very present and help with the kids."

Beckham came to fame with the British girl group Spice Girls. She has since launched her own fashion and beauty lines, and released her first skincare product with Augustinus Bader this week.