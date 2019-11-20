Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Michael Douglas plans to have a low-key celebration for his dad Kirk Douglas' 103rd birthday.

The 75-year-old actor discussed Kirk Douglas' upcoming birthday during Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Kirk Douglas, an actor known for such films as Champion and Spartacus, will turn 103 years old Dec. 9. Douglas said his dad begged to have a small celebration after his recent blowout birthday parties.

"Well, it's like, so 100. Okay, so he was 100. Big birthday, big birthday. The trouble is, when you're 100, you don't really want a big birthday," Douglas said. I threw a big party for him, it was great."

"101. You know, 'Okay, let's have a nice party.' 'Again? I don't...' 'Dad, it's 101 years old. You have to have a birthday.' 102..." he added. "So he's begging me, he's got tears down his eyes. 'Let's just have dinner, the family together. Bring the kids.'"

Douglas said it was more "difficult and awkward" to celebrate his stepmother Anne Buydens' 100th birthday in April.

"She's French and been lying about her age all her life. I say, 'Anne, you're going to be 100.' 'No, no, no. You don't say that.' 'You're going to be 100 this last year.' 'No, no, how dare you say that to me,'" he recalled. "I said, 'Anne, it doesn't exist anymore. Wikipedia, you look it up and see exactly how old you are.' She said, 'Really?'"

Kirk Douglas and Buydens have been married for 65 years, while Douglas and his wife, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary this week. Kirk Douglas marked the occasion by sending the couple a letter, which Zeta-Jones shared Monday on Facebook.

"Happy anniversary!" the letter reads. "Michael, you learned a very important lesson, to stay married you must obey your wife! Keep practicing what I do with my wife."

Douglas said on The Tonight Show in October that Kirk Douglas enjoys FaceTime calls with their family. He also said that he's personally "feeling good" in the wake of his 75th birthday.