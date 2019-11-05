Dolly Parton Netflix series 'Heartstrings' tells the story of eight Parton songs

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Netflix released the trailer to Dolly Parton's Heartstrings on Tuesday. Each episode of the anthology series will tell the story behind one of Parton's songs. It premieres Nov. 22 on Netflix.

"Songs that will stand the test of time are the ones that are written from the heart," Parton says at the end of the trailer.

She explains how each of her songs tells a personal story.

"Songs, they're just stories put to music," Parton says. "Songs that I've written, they're stories of my life. Every triumph, every struggle, every smile, every sorrow. It's the melody of my memories. It's the sound of my heartstrings."

The trailer shows Parton calling Jolene (Julianne Hough) on stage to sing in the episode based on her song Jolene. The episode pits Jolene and Babe (Parton) in a love triangle, according to a Netflix press release.

The Two Doors Down episode centers on a New Year's Eve wedding with a family led by Oscar winner Melissa Leo.

If I Had Wings stars Gerald McRaney and Delta Burke in the story of a family reuniting with their estranged father on the family farm.

JJ Sneed is a western set in the 1880s.

These Old Bones stars Kathleen Turner, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kyle Bornheimer in the story of a big city lawyer who returns to Tennessee to convince a resident to sell her land.

Down from Dover is a Vietnam War-era story featuring Bellamy Young and Camryn Manheim in the story of a home for unwed mothers.

Sugar Hill features a Thirtysomething reunion of Patricia Wettig and Timothy Busfield as a married couple on a road trip to the sites of their courtship. Virginia Gardner and Tom Brittney play their young counterparts.

Cracker Jack also tells parallel stories about a girl past and present, starring Sarah Shahi.

The hour-long stories vary in genre and promise both new and classic Dolly Parton tracks in each episode.