CMA Awards: Kris Kristofferson to receive Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award

Kris Kristofferson will be honored at the Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 13. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Kris Kristofferson will be honored at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards.

ABC announced in a press release Tuesday that Kristofferson, 83, will receive the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the awards show Nov. 13 in Nashville, Tenn.

Dierks Bentley, Sheryl Crow, Chris Janson and John Osbourne will perform Kristofferson's hit song "Me & Bobby McGee" during a special tribute at the CMA Awards. Kristofferson will not attend the ceremony.

"Kris is a living legend whose impact on our genre has been monumental," CMA CEO Sarah Trahern said. "He is the definition of an icon and someone our community holds with such high regard."

"Though he won't be joining us at the CMA Awards, I hope our tribute performance brings a big smile to his face," she added.

The Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award honors iconic artists who have attained "the highest degree of recognition" in country music. Previous recipients include Nelson, Kenny Rogers, the late Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton.

Kristofferson is an eight-time CMA Awards nominee. He is also a three-time Grammy winner and was inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2004.

In addition to "Me & Bobby McGee," Kristofferson is known for the singles "Help Me Make It Through the Night" and "For the Good Times." He last released the album The Cedar Creek Sessions in June 2016.

Nelson, Parton, Garth Brooks and Pink will perform at the CMA Awards, which air live on ABC. Nelson last attended the CMA Awards in 2012, when he received his inaugural namesake award.