Dolly Parton teams up with Galantis in 'Faith' music video

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton is collaborating with Galantis on the song "Faith."

Galantis released a music video for the collaboration on Friday which features Parton as the driver of a bus that breaks down. The passengers, instead of being upset, decide to celebrate and dance.

"Faith" is a EDM remix of John Hiatt's 1987 song of the same name. The track, which features Mr. Probz, will appear on Galantis' upcoming third album titled Church.

"Let me shine and radiate/ With your love and light, and help me make/ Any change I can in this world today/ Just show me the way," Parton sings.

"Faith" is available on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Soundcloud, Deezer and Tidal.

Parton will be serving as a guest host and performing onstage with For King & Country and Zach Williams at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 13.