Luke Combs (R) and Nicole Hocking attend the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Pink attends the Brit Awards at O2 Arena in London on February 20. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Dolly Parton will be performing at the 2019 CMA Awards along with Pink and Luke Combs. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton, Pink, Luke Combs and more are set to perform at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 13.

Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Maren Morris, For King & Country, Zach Williams Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban will also be taking the stage.

Parton will be performing "God Only Knows," "There Was Jesus" and "Faith" alongside For King & Country and Williams. Pink will be joined by Stapleton to perform their song "Love Me Anyway."

McEntire announced on Twitter that she will be performing "Fancy" with Combs tweeting that he will be performing "Beer Never Broke My Heart."

Underwood will be serving as host of the awards show, once again without her longtime CMA partner Brad Paisley. McEntire and Parton will be featured as guest hosts.

Morris has a leading six CMA Award nominations including Album of the Year for Girl.

The CMA Awards will held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and broadcasted live on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT.