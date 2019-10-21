Sailor Brinkley-Cook gets the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Model Sailor Brinkley-Cook was eliminated from "Dancing with the Stars" Season 28 on Monday night. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Sailor Brinkley-Cook became the fourth celebrity to leave Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Brinkley-Cook was crying too hard to say goodbye after learning her fate.

Her partner Val Chmerkovskiy said: "I'm so proud of her. She's a star. This is just an appetizer to an incredible career and, more importantly, an incredible life."

Model Christie Brinkley broke her arm during rehearsals and was replaced by her daughter Sailor before the show premiered.

Pro football player Ray Lewis dropped out of DWTS due to an injury, and The Supremes singer Mary Wilson and NBA star Lamar Odom were eliminated from the contest because of too few votes from the viewers and low scores from the judges.

Still in the running for the coveted mirror-ball trophy are Queer Eye star Karamo Brown; The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown; country music singer Lauren Alaina; actor James Van Der Beek; The Office alum Kate Flannery; singer Ally Brooke; actor Kel Mitchell; and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are the show's hosts. Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli are its judges.