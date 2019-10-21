Queen Elizabeth II questions legacy in Season 3 'Crown' trailer

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of The Crown Season 3.

The streaming service shared a first official trailer Monday featuring Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II.

The preview opens with Elizabeth celebrating her Silver Jubilee, or 25 years on the throne. She must navigate a changing Britain, including mining strikes, economic troubles and a new Labor prime minister, Harold Wilson (Jason Watkins).

"On days like today, ask yourself: In the time I've been on the throne, what have I actually achieved?" Elizabeth says.

"This country was still great when I came to the throne," she later adds. "All that's happened on my watch is the place has fallen apart."

In addition, Elizabeth must contend with family tensions. Her son Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor) is not feeling seen or heard and begins to fall for Camilla Parker Bowles (Emerald Fennell), while her sister, Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham-Carter), is tired of playing second fiddle.

"Frustrations and resentments can build up from a life as a support act," Margaret says.

Tobias Menzies co-stars as Prince Philip, with Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon and Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten. Claire Foy and Matt Smith played Elizabeth and Philip in Seasons 1 and 2.

The Crown Season 3 premieres Nov. 17.