Jennifer Aniston on joining Instagram: 'What you resist persists'

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Jennifer Aniston said on Jimmy Kimmel Live that she doesn't know why she recently joined Instagram, referring to herself as one of the most reluctant to sign up for the social media platform.

"What you resist persists," Aniston said on Wednesday about being tired of people bugging her to create an Instagram account.

Aniston launched her Instagram page on Tuesday and uploaded a selfie of herself having a Friends reunion with her former co-stars Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

"When I was thinking about doing this, I sort of figured it was time to kind of understand the world and dip my toe into this sort of the social media pool," the actress continued.

Aniston also told Kimmel that she visited the set of Good Morning America to prepare for her Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, and had her emoji knowledge challenged with a game of Emojeopardy.

The segment involved Kimmel presenting Aniston with a combination of emojis that she needed to decode. Each emoji described a previous film or television show that she was involved in including Friends, Murder Mystery, Marley & Me, Office Space, Dumplin', Cake, The Break-Up and The Morning Show.

The Morning Show, which also stars Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, will premiere on Apple TV+ on Nov. 1.