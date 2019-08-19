Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Morning Show is giving a first glimpse of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Apple TV+ released a new trailer for the comedy-drama series Monday featuring Aniston as veteran morning show anchor Karen Kessler and Witherspoon as newcomer Bradley Jackson.

The preview shows Bradley's (Witherspoon) star rise after Karen's (Aniston) longtime co-host, Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), is fired after unspecified allegations.

"We are in the middle of an epic rebirth," Billy Crudup's character, Cory Ellison, says of the shakeup.

Karen fights to "control the narrative" amid Bradley's rise and avoid being pushed out by the network.

"Watching a beloved woman's breakdown is timeless American entertainment," Cory says.

Apple TV+ previously released a teaser trailer that gives a tour of the newsroom.

The Morning Show co-stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Mark Duplass. Kerry Ehrin serves as showrunner, with Aniston and Witherspoon also on board as executive producers.

Apple TV+ gave The Morning Show a two-season order in November 2017. The series will premiere in the fall.