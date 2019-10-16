Jennifer Aniston (R) and Courteney Cox attend the AFI Life Achievement Award gala for George Clooney in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Friends" alum Jennifer Aniston will be honored at the E! People's Choice Awards in November. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Jennifer Aniston will be honored at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards.

Producers confirmed Wednesday on Twitter that Aniston, 50, will receive the second People's Icon Award at the awards show Nov. 10 in Santa Monica, Calif.

"Incredible. Illustrious. Iconic. Join us at the E! People's Choice Awards on 11.10 as we honor Jennifer Aniston with the People's Icon Award," the post reads.

E! said in a press release that the award recognizes Aniston's contributions to film and television, including the Netflix film Murder Mystery and the NBC sitcom Friends.

"Jennifer Aniston is a tour de force, who has portrayed some of the most iconic, unforgettable and relatable characters of our time," E! News general manager of live events and lifestyle digital Jen Neal said. "For gracefully conquering comedy and drama on both the small and big screen, we're honoring Jennifer Aniston with "The People's Icon of 2019.'"

Melissa McCarthy received the inaugural People's Icon Award in 2018.

Aniston is a seven-time People's Choice Awards winner who is nominated for Female Movie Star of 2019 this year. In addition, Murder Mystery is up for Comedy Movie of 2019.

Aniston is known for playing Rachel Green on Friends. She shared a photo with former co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry after joining Instagram Tuesday.