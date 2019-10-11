Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns to battle on Smackdown during WWE draft

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- WWE has announced that Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns will be facing off against each other to kick off the WWE draft Friday on Smackdown.

Rollins, who hails from Raw, and Reigns, who hails from Smackdown, will be competing to see which brand will receive the first pick in the draft.

The WWE draft, which will move superstars between the two shows, will begin on Friday's edition of Smackdown and then continue on Raw Monday.

Rollins and Reigns are former members of The Shield, one of the most popular and dominant groups in WWE history.

"#WrestleMania comes early," Rollins said on Twitter about the match.

"Two of the best battling for each brand. I appreciate the Champ coming to my yard, but I'm taking the W and the #1 #WWEDraft pick for #Smackdown," Reigns tweeted.

Smackdown moved to Friday nights on Fox last week after the program previously aired on the USA Network every Tuesday night. USA Network still airs Raw on Monday nights and has added WWE NXT every Wednesday night.