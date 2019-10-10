WWE NXT: Lio Rush, Drew Gulak clash over Cruiserweight title

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Drew Gulak defended his NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Lio Rush on WWE NXT.

The championship bout opened the show on Wednesday with Gulak immediately trying to attack Rush with a drop kick that was countered with an impressive Spanish Fly.

Rush and Gulak went on to have a high-flying and competitive match filled with close calls. Rush was able to survive Gulak's Gulock submission hold and Cyclone Crash.

Rush ended things by hitting the champ with his Final Hour frog splash followed by a springboard stunner and then another Final Hour for the three count.

NXT general manager William Regal appeared and started to place the NXT Cruiserweight Championship around Rush's waist. Gulak interrupted the moment, however, and grabbed the title before he handed it off to Rush himself as a sign of respect.

Also on NXT, undefeated competitors Kushida and WWE United Kingdom Champion Walter battled each other in the main event.

Kushida, despite Walter's size, was able to fight off the giant with a hard-hitting DDT that landed Walter outside the ring and his Hoverboard Lock submission hold.

Walter, after Kushida attempted a second Hoverboard Lock, laid out his opponent with a Shotgun Dropkick followed by a Powerbomb. Walter then hit Kushida with a Ripcord Lariat for the three count.

Other moments from NXT included Rhea Ripley defeating Aliyah; The Forgotten Sons defeating Breezango; Cameron Grimes defeating Boa; NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong defeating Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott; and Bianca Belair defeating Dakota Kai.

Strong, after his victory, was joined by his Undisputed Era teammates, NXT Champion Adam Cole and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish. The group was interrupted by Velveteen Dream who said he would be receiving a rematch for Strong's North American Championship in two weeks.

The returning Tommaso Ciampa also interrupted the Undisputed Era and confronted Cole for the second week in row.