Sept. 16 (UPI) -- WWE is ready to shake up the rosters of their weekly programs Raw and Smackdown with a new draft that will take place in October.

The WWE draft, which will move superstars between the two shows, will begin on Oct. 11 on Smackdown and then on Oct. 14 on Raw.

WWE's last held a draft after WrestleMania 35 in April which moved AJ Styles and The Miz to Raw and Roman Reigns and Elias to Smackdown.

Smackdown will be heading towards it's new broadcast home of Fox starting on Oct. 4. The blue brand will also start to air on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE is also set to air a weekly NXT show on Wednesdays on the USA Network. NXT will have a one-hour, soft television launch this Wednesday before officially debuting on Oct. 2 with a full, two-hour show.