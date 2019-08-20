WWE moving NXT to USA Network for third televised show

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- WWE announced on Tuesday that NXT is moving to the USA Network on Sept. 18, giving the company three weekly televised shows alongside Raw and Smackdown.

NXT has been WWE's developmental brand that features up and coming wrestlers before they reach the main rosters on Raw and Smackdown.

NXT will air live on the USA Network every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET. WWE has livestreamed exclusively on the WWE Network a weekly, one-hour NXT show and has presented multiple, NXT: TakeOver events.

The NXT brand features it's own set of championships and unique superstars including NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream, NXT Women's Champion Shayne Baszler and NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits consisting of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

Other notable NXT stars include Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Matt Riddle, Io Shirai, Tommaso Ciampa and Cole's group The Undisputed Era consisting of Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong.

WWE's Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and more all got their start in NXT.

"The move to USA Network provides an opportunity to deepen our relationship with NBCUniversal and further build the NXT brand," WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon said in a statement. "Over the long term, our goal is to develop a following that can be monetized to the same level as our flagship programs, Raw and Smackdown."

"Can't describe this announcement in any other word than PROUD. Proud of everyone involved from day one. Proud you've let your voice be heard and carried the banner of this brand. Proud you've loudly & clearly said #WeAreNXT," Triple H, WWE's EVP of talent, live events and creative who heads NXT said on Twitter.

NXT gives USA Network another WWE program next to Raw after Smackdown moves to Fox on Oct. 4. Smackdown will then air on Fox every Friday from 8-10 p.m. ET.

NXT's new Wednesdays slot on USA Network will put it up against TNT's All Elite Wrestling show which will premiere on Oct. 2. The program will also run for two hours from 8-10 p.m. ET every Wednesday.

All Elite Wrestling, or AEW, boasts a roster that is headlined by popular grapplers such as Cody Rhodes, his wife Brandi Rhodes, Kenny Omega, tag team The Young Bucks, Hangman Adam Page and former WWE stars Chris Jericho and Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley.

TNT previously aired World Championship Wrestling's weekly Monday Nitro program which famously went head-to-head with WWE's Raw throughout the 1990s. McMahon eventually bought WCW in 2001, ending professional wrestling on TNT at the time.