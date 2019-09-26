Sept. 26 (UPI) -- WWE announced on Thursday that they will be bringing a new program titled WWE Backstage to FS1 beginning on Nov. 5.

Raw commentator Renee Young and Hall of Famer Booker T will be hosting the hour-long show which will air every Tuesday at 11 p.m. EDT on FS1, also known as Fox Sports 1.

Backstage will give viewers the latest WWE news with Young and Booker T being joined by a rotating cast of special guests which will include current and former WWE stars.

Backstage comes as Smackdown prepares to launch on Fox on Friday nights at 8 p.m. EDT. WWE has also started airing NXT on the USA Network on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Raw will remain on the USA Network every Monday at 8 p.m. EDT.

"WWE Backstage is a wrestling show for wrestling fans. From hardcore fans to people new to wrestling, we'll give them a little bit of everything," Young said in a statement.

"It's going to be fun, it's going to be loud, we're going to give them a ton of opinions and I can't wait to help spread the word about Smackdown coming to Fox," she continued.

"Fox Sports has always been the one-stop shop for sports and now it's going to be the one-stop shop for sports and entertainment. I think this is going to be a tag team that's going to last for a long time, and one that cannot lose. As I always say, now can you dig it, sucka?" Booker T said.

Young officially joined the Raw commentary desk full-time in September 2018, making her the first woman to do so.

Booker T is a six-time World Heavyweight Champion. He joins Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart as a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, having being inducted individually and as a member of tag team Harlem Heat.