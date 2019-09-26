Kandi Burruss will play Otis "Douda" Perry's (Curtiss Cook) estranged wife on the Showtime series "The Chi." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The Chi will feature singer and television personality Kandi Burruss in Season 3.

Showtime confirmed in a tweet Thursday that Burruss, 43, will appear in the show's upcoming season.

"Welcome to #TheChi, @Kandi!" the post reads.

Deadline said Burruss will have a recurring role as Roselyn Perry, the estranged wife of Otis "Douda" Perry (played by guest star Curtiss Cook). Roselyn returns to Douda's side to influence his political agenda and help herself.

The Chi is created by writer, producer and actress Lena Waithe. The series follows the interconnected lives of several people living in the Southside of Chicago, Ill.

Season 3 is in production in Chicago and will premiere in 2020. The season stars Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown, Jr., Michael Epps and Birgundi Baker.

Jason Mitchell played Brandon Johnson in Seasons 1 and 2 of The Chi, but was dropped from the show in May following misconduct claims. Showtime co-president of entertainment Gary Levine confirmed in August that Mitchell's character will be killed off in Season 3.

"There is a lot of great life in The Chi and there's also death in The Chi and that's how we'll be dealing with it," Levine said.

Burruss came to fame as a member of the R&B girl group Xscape. She has starred on The Real Housewives of Atlanta since Season 2.