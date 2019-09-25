Erika Jayne to make Broadway debut in 'Chicago'

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Singer and television personality Erika Jayne is headed to Broadway.

The 48-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star will make her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago.

Producers announced in a tweet Wednesday that Jayne will begin her Broadway run Jan. 6 and perform through March 29.

"It'd be criminal to miss @erikajayne as Roxie Hart. Catch her on Broadway beginning January 6," the post reads.

Jayne confirmed her casting by re-tweeting the news and sharing her excitement with People.

"I'm beyond excited to join the cast of the legendary musical Chicago," she said in a statement. "Having been a fan of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon's work it is an honor and a dream to play Roxie Hart."

Chicago features a book by Fred Edd and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. The musical initially debuted on Broadway in 1975 and is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Jayne has starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since 2015. She released her debut album, Pretty Mess, in 2009, and is known for the singles "Roller Coaster," "Stars," "Painkillr" and "Xxpensive."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will premiere its 10th season Jan. 21 on Bravo.