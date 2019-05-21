Jason Mitchell attends the Toronto International Film Festival screening of "Mudbound" on September 12, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jason Mitchell attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Shazam!" on March 28. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jason Mitchell was dropped from "The Chi," "Desperados," his agency and management team after allegations of inappropriate behavior. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Jason Mitchell is losing The Chi and other projects following misconduct claims against him.

Variety reported Monday the 32-year-old actor was dropped from the Showtime series The Chi, the Netflix film Desperados, his agency and his management team after allegations of inappropriate behavior.

A rep for Good Universe, which is producing Desperados for Netflix, confirmed to Deadline Mitchell is no longer part of the project. Sources said Desperados was the first to dismiss Mitchell.

Mitchell's agency, UTA, and management team, Authentic, confirmed Mitchell is no longer a client. In addition, Showtime reps confirmed Mitchell will not return as Brandon Johnson in The Chi Season 3.

Mitchell was investigated for assault in 2016 after a woman said he slammed her to the ground in a Boston hotel. Sources said the actor was fired after a new, alleged off-set incident.

The Hollywood Reporter said Mitchell is facing multiple allegations of misconduct. Insiders said Tiffany Boone, who plays Brandon's girlfriend on The Chi, was one of several actresses to have issues with Mitchell on set.

Mitchell came to fame after playing Eazy-E in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton.