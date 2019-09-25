Hulu: What's coming and going in October 2019

Lizzy Caplan stars in "Castle Rock" Season 2, available on Hulu in October. File Photo by Bryan R. Smith/UPI | License Photo

Armie Hammer stars in "Wounds," a new Hulu original movie available in October. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dakota Johnson stars in "Wounds," a new Hulu original movie available in October. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Hulu members can watch Looking for Alaska, a new limited series based on the John Green novel, Wounds, a film starring Armie Hammer and Dakota Johnson, and new seasons of Castle Rock and Letterkenny in October.

The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows and documentaries coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in October:

Oct. 1

60 Days In Season 5

Alien Encounters Seasons 2-3

American Pickers Season 19

Basketball Wives LA Seasons 1-5

Biography: The Trump Dynasty Season 1

Born This Way Seasons 3-4

Children of the Snow Season 1

Detroit: Comeback City Season 1

Diners, Drive Ins and Dives Season 26

Guy's Grocery Games Season 11

Halloween Baking Championship Seasons 1-3

Halloween Wars Seasons 4-7

House Hunters Seasons 110-111

Kids Halloween Baking Championship

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Season 3

Many Shades of Jane Season 1

Mountain Men Seasons 3-4

Murder in the Heartland Season 1

My 600-lb Life Season 7

OutDaughtered Season 4

Paradise Run Seasons 1-2

Paranormal Lockdown UK Season 1

Property Virgins Seasons 16-17

Sailor Moon Season 4

Storage Wars Season 12

The Dead Files Seasons 7-8

The Dude Perfect Show Seasons 1-2

The First 48 Presents: Homicide Squad Atlanta Season 1

The Hills Seasons 1-6

The Rap Game Season 5

UFO Conspiracies Season 1

A Fairly Odd Summer

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

American Beauty

An American Haunting

Be Cool

Beautiful Creatures

Big Time Movie

Blade

Blade 2

Blade: Trinity

Blue Jasmine

Blurt

Boyz N' The Hood

Brooklyn's Finest

Cadillac Man

Cloverfield

Constantine

Crash

Days of Thunder

Dead Heat

Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel

Eagle Vs. Shark

Election

Event Horizon

Face/Off

Fled

Forces of Nature

Get Shorty

Hellraiser

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie

High Noon

Hoosiers

I Spit on Your Grave

I Spit on Your Grave 2

I Spit on Your Grave 3

Imposter

Into the Blue

Kalifornia

Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector

Little Black Book

Love Crimes

Major League II

Miami Group Murder

Mousehunt

Much Ado About Nothing

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

Never Back Down

No Way Out

North Dallas Forty

One Direction: This is Us

Patriot Games

Permanent Midnight

Pieces of April

Platoon

Play It Again, Sam

Project Nim

Rain Man

Rent

Saturday Night Fever

Saw

Saw 2

Saw 6

School Ties

Set Up

Sixteen Candles

Snakes on a Plane

Sneakerheadz

Split Decisions

Stargate

Surf's Up

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie

The Accused

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

The Conspirator

The Haunting

The Haunting in Connecticut

The Hunted

The Killer Next Door

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Orphanage

The Peacemaker

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Wrestler

Total Recall

Trading Mom

True Colors

True Grit

Up in the Air

Vampire in Brooklyn

Varsity Blues

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000

What Lies Beneath

Winter's Bone

Witness

Oct. 2

Amazing Grace

Oct. 3

Almost Family Series Premiere

Oct. 4

Into the Dark: Uncanny Annie Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Light as a Feather Season 2, Part 2 (Hulu Original)

Saints & Sinners Season 4

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11

Pegasus: Pony with a Broken Wing

Oct. 5

Drunk History Season 6B

Oct. 7

Kids Say the Darndest Things Series Premiere

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9

Missing Link

Oct. 9

Megan Leavey

Oct. 11

The Bravest Knight Season 1B (Hulu Original)

Little Monsters

Trespassers

Oct. 13

The Last Face

Oct. 14

Letterkenny Season 7 (Hulu Original)

Little Woods

Oct. 17

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Oct. 18

Looking for Alaska Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Wounds

Oct. 20

Catfish: The TV Show Season 7D

The Ladybug

Oct. 21

Fairy Tail Season 9C

Oct. 22

Benjamin

Oct. 23

Castle Rock Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Oct. 25

Zomboat! Series Premiere

Oct. 26

Killing Zoe

Available in October with the HBO premium add-on:

Axios Season 2 Premiere (Oct. 20)

Catherine the Great Series Premiere (Oct. 21)

Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh (Oct. 5)

Mrs. Fletcher Series Premiere (Oct. 27)

Silicon Valley Season 6 Premiere (Oct. 27)

Watchmen Series Premiere (Oct. 20)

Cold Pursuit (Oct. 5)

Glass (Oct. 19)

Greta (Oct. 26)

Happy Death Day 2 U (Oct. 12)

Available in October with the Starz premium add-on:

Leavenworth Series Premiere (Oct. 20)

Amistad (Oct. 1)

Balls of Fury (Oct. 1)

Billy Madison (Oct. 1)

Casper (Oct. 1)

Casper and Wendy's Ghostly Adventure (Oct. 1)

Casper, A Spirited Beginning (Oct. 1)

Casper's Scare School (Oct. 1)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (Oct. 1)

Girl with a Pearl Earring (Oct. 1)

Happy Gilmore (Oct. 1)

Hours (Oct. 1)

I Spy (Oct. 1)

Miami Vice (Oct. 1)

Monty Python's The Meaning of Life (Oct. 1)

Mystic Pizza (Oct. 1)

Quigley Down Under (Oct. 1)

Robots (Oct. 1)

Stigmata (Oct. 1)

The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle (Oct. 1)

The Apostle (Oct. 1)

The Best Man (Oct. 1)

The Skeleton Key (Oct. 1)

William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet (Oct. 1)

The Professor and the Madman (Oct. 5)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Oct. 11)

Field of Dreams (Oct. 11)

Hart's War (Oct. 11)

Ice Age The Meltdown (Oct. 11)

Psycho (Oct. 11)

Rear Window (Oct. 11)

The Birds (Oct. 11)

The Man Who Knew Too Much (Oct. 11)

Vertigo (Oct. 11)

Baby Mama (Oct. 16)

Duplicity (Oct. 16)

Green Zone (Oct. 16)

The Wolfman (Oct. 16)

Courageous (Oct. 18)

Kindergarten Cop (Oct. 18)

Step Up 3 (Oct. 18)

The Untouchables (Oct. 18)

The River and the Wall (Oct. 21)

McFarland, USA (Oct. 23)

Barbershop (Oct. 31)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (Oct. 31)

Available in October with the Showtime premium add-on:

Peppermint (Oct. 26)

Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in October:

Oct. 31

88 Minutes

American Hearts

Au Pair 3: Adventure in Paradise

Baby Boom

Beauty & the Briefcase

Breakable You

Breaking Away

Bull Durham

Bulletproof Monk

Campus Confidential

Chinese Box

Cooties

Crimes of Fashion

Dances with Wolves

Double Impact

Down in the Delta

Drumline

Eight Men Out

Fallen

Fan Girl

Furry Vengeance

Good Advice

Holidays in Handcuffs

How to be a Latin Lover

Idiocracy

Indecent Proposal

Joe

Kama Sutra

Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium

My Fake Fiancé

My Future Boyfriend

Nacho Libre

Pizza My Heart

Repentance