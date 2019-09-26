Meghan King Edmonds is spending her birthday with son Hart in New Orleans. Photo by meghankedmonds/Instagram Stories

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Meghan King Edmonds is "happy" with the progress her son Hart has made in his treatment for brain damage.

The television personality gave an update on Hart, one of her 15-month-old twin sons with husband Jim Edmonds, Wednesday on Instagram Stories while seeking treatment for her son in New Orleans.

Edmonds said Hart has shown improvement two weeks and seven sessions into hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

"He is wanting to bear weight on his feet and legs almost 100 percent of the time and even reaches for my hand for assistance with walking," the star said. "He's also calm in the chamber and he even wants to lay down. He's not fussy at all, whereas before, he was a little bit agitated."

"He's more social," she added. "He's always been social, but he's finding things funnier and he's trying to make me laugh in a more deliberate way with the way he's socially interacting. He's also falling asleep in his crib without fussing at all. He does that at home, but we're in a strange house."

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum said she's "definitely happy" with the progress Hart has shown thus far. She kicked off her 35th birthday Thursday by making her son banana pancakes.

Edmonds and her husband are parents to Hart and his twin brother, Hayes, and 2-year-old daughter Aspen. Edmonds announced in a blog post in July that Hart has periventicular leukomalacia, a type of irreversible brain damage.

"I do not see his diagnosis as anything but a gift: we were chosen to take on this special person," the star wrote at the time.

"This doesn't mean his diagnosis isn't a challenge," she said. "I pray for a miracle and I grapple with how to navigate his life."

Edmonds starred in Seasons 10-12 of The Real Housewives of Orange County and appeared as a guest in Seasons 9 and 14.