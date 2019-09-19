Netflix: What's coming and going in October 2019

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix members can watch El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, horror film In the Tall Grass and new seasons of Peaky Blinders and The Kominsky Method in October.
The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in October:
Oct. 1
Carmen Sandiego Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Nikki Glaser: Bangin' (Netflix Original)
93 Days
A.M.I.
Along Came a Spider
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Blow
Bring It On, Ghost Season 1
Charlie's Angels
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Cheese in the Trap Season 1
Chicago Typewriter Season 1
Crash
Exit Wounds
Good Burger
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Honey 2
House of the Witch
Lagos Real Fake Life
Men in Black II
Moms at War
No Reservations
Ocean's Thirteen
Ocean's Twelve
One Direction: This is Us
Payday
Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
Scream 2
Senna
Signal Season 1
Sin City
Sinister Circle
Supergirl
Superman Returns
Surf's Up
The Bucket List
The Flintstones
The Flntstones in Viva Rock Vegas
The Island
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Rugrats Movie
The Time Traveler's Wife
Tomorrow with You Season 1
Trainspotting
Troy
Tunnel Season 1
Unaccompanied Minors
Walking Out
Oct. 2
Living Undocumented (Netflix Original)
Ready to Mingle (Solteras) (Netflix Original)
Rotten Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Oct. 3
Seis Manos (Netflix Original)
Oct. 4
Big Mouth Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Creeped Out Season 2 (Netflix Original)
In the Tall Grass (Netflix Original)
Peaky Blinders Season 5 (Netflix Original)
Raising Dion (Netflix Original)
Super Monsters Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Super Monsters: Vida's First Halloween (Netflix Original)
Oct. 5
Legend Quest: Masters of Myth (Netflix Original)
Oct. 7
Match! Tennis Juniors (Netflix Original)
The Water Diviner
Oct. 8
Deon Cole: Cole Hearted (Netflix Original)
The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween (Netflix Original)
Oct. 9
After
Rhythm + Flow (Netflix Original)
Oct. 10
Schitt's Creek Season 5
Ultramarine Magmell (Netflix Original)
Oct. 11
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix Television Event)
The Forest of Love (Netflix Original)
Fractured (Netflix Original)
Haunted Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Insatiable Season 2 (Netflix Original)
La influencia (Netflix Original)
Plan Coeur Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbrunch (Netflix Original)
YooHoo to the Rescue Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Oct. 12
Banlieusards (Netflix Original)
Oct. 15
Dark Crimes
Oct. 16
Ghosts of Sugar Land (Netflix Original)
Sinister 2
Oct. 17
The Karate Kid
The Unlisted (Netflix Original)
Oct. 18
The Yard (Avlu) (Netflix Original)
Baby Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Eli (Netflix Original)
Interior Design Masters (Netflix Original)
The House of Flowers (Netflix Original)
The Laundromat (Netflix Original)
Living with Yourself (Netflix Original)
MeatEater Season 8 (Netflix Original)
Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali (Netflix Original)
Seventeen (Netflix Original)
Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2 (Netflix Original)
Tell Me Who I Am (Netflix Original)
Toon Seasons 1-2 (Netflix Original)
Unnatural Selection (Netflix Original)
Upstarts (Netflix Original)
Oct. 19
Men in Black
Oct. 21
Echo in the Canyon
Free Fire
Oct. 22
Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix Original)
Oct. 23
Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner (Netflix Original)
Dancing with the Birds (Netflix Original)
Master Z: Th Ip Man Legacy
Oct. 24
Daybreak (Netflix Original)
Revenge of Pontianak
Oct. 25
A Tale of Love and Darkness
Assimilate
Brigada Costa del Sol (Netflix Original)
Dolemite is My Name (Netflix Original)
Greenhouse Academy Season 3 (Netflix Original)
The Kominsky Method Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Monzon (Netflix Original)
Nailed It! France (C'est du gâteau!) (Netflix Original)
Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!) (Netflix Original)
Prank Encounters (Netflix Original)
Rattlesnake (Netflix Original)
It Takes a Lunatic (Netflix Original)
Oct. 28
A 3 Minute Hug (Netflix Original)
Little Miss Sumo (Netflix Original)
Shine On with Reese Season 1
Oct. 29
Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy (Netflix Original)
Oct. 30
Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine (Netflix Original)
Oct. 31
Kengan Ashura Part II (Netflix Original)
Nowhere Man (Netflix Original)
Raging Bull
Coming soon
My Next Guest with David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan (Netflix Original)
Podcasts coming in October
From Where She Stands: The OITNB Podcast
I Hate Talking About Myself
I'm Obsessed with this: Elite
Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in October:
Oct. 1
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
All the President's Men
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Cabaret (1972)
Casper
Cat on a Hot Tin Roff
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Cloverfield
Deliverance
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Empire Records
Evolution
Forks Over Knives
Frances Ha
Free State of Jones
Get Carter
Gremlins
Hoosiers
Impractical Jokers Season 1
In Bruges
Julie & Julia
Lakeview Terrace
Midsomer Murders Series 1-19
Obsessed
Pineapple Express
Platoon
Quiz Show
She's Out of My League
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Nightmare
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Oct. 5
Despicable Me 3
Oct. 7
David Blaine: What is Magic?
Scream 4
Oct. 9
Little Witch Academia
Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade
Sword Art Online II Season 1
Oct. 15
El Internado Seasons 1-7
Oct. 20
Bridget Jones's Baby
Oct. 25
The Carrie Diaries Seasons 1-2
Oct. 29
The Fall Season 1
The Imitation Game