Netflix: What's coming and going in October 2019

Charles Baker plays Skinny Pete in "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie," which premieres Oct. 11 on Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix members can watch El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, horror film In the Tall Grass and new seasons of Peaky Blinders and The Kominsky Method in October.

The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in October:

Oct. 1

Carmen Sandiego Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Nikki Glaser: Bangin' (Netflix Original)

93 Days

A.M.I.

Along Came a Spider

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Blow

Bring It On, Ghost Season 1

Charlie's Angels

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle

Cheese in the Trap Season 1

Chicago Typewriter Season 1

Crash

Exit Wounds

Good Burger

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Honey 2

House of the Witch

Lagos Real Fake Life

Men in Black II

Moms at War

No Reservations

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

One Direction: This is Us

Payday

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Scream 2

Senna

Signal Season 1

Sin City

Sinister Circle

Supergirl

Superman Returns

Surf's Up

The Bucket List

The Flintstones

The Flntstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Island

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Rugrats Movie

The Time Traveler's Wife

Tomorrow with You Season 1

Trainspotting

Troy

Tunnel Season 1

Unaccompanied Minors

Walking Out

Oct. 2

Living Undocumented (Netflix Original)

Ready to Mingle (Solteras) (Netflix Original)

Rotten Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Oct. 3

Seis Manos (Netflix Original)

Oct. 4

Big Mouth Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Creeped Out Season 2 (Netflix Original)

In the Tall Grass (Netflix Original)

Peaky Blinders Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Raising Dion (Netflix Original)

Super Monsters Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Super Monsters: Vida's First Halloween (Netflix Original)

Oct. 5

Legend Quest: Masters of Myth (Netflix Original)

Oct. 7

Match! Tennis Juniors (Netflix Original)

The Water Diviner

Oct. 8

Deon Cole: Cole Hearted (Netflix Original)

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween (Netflix Original)

Oct. 9

After

Rhythm + Flow (Netflix Original)

Oct. 10

Schitt's Creek Season 5

Ultramarine Magmell (Netflix Original)

Oct. 11

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix Television Event)

The Forest of Love (Netflix Original)

Fractured (Netflix Original)

Haunted Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Insatiable Season 2 (Netflix Original)

La influencia (Netflix Original)

Plan Coeur Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbrunch (Netflix Original)

YooHoo to the Rescue Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Oct. 12

Banlieusards (Netflix Original)

Oct. 15

Dark Crimes

Oct. 16

Ghosts of Sugar Land (Netflix Original)

Sinister 2

Oct. 17

The Karate Kid

The Unlisted (Netflix Original)

Oct. 18

The Yard (Avlu) (Netflix Original)

Baby Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Eli (Netflix Original)

Interior Design Masters (Netflix Original)

The House of Flowers (Netflix Original)

The Laundromat (Netflix Original)

Living with Yourself (Netflix Original)

MeatEater Season 8 (Netflix Original)

Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali (Netflix Original)

Seventeen (Netflix Original)

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2 (Netflix Original)

Tell Me Who I Am (Netflix Original)

Toon Seasons 1-2 (Netflix Original)

Unnatural Selection (Netflix Original)

Upstarts (Netflix Original)

Oct. 19

Men in Black

Oct. 21

Echo in the Canyon

Free Fire

Oct. 22

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix Original)

Oct. 23

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner (Netflix Original)

Dancing with the Birds (Netflix Original)

Master Z: Th Ip Man Legacy

Oct. 24

Daybreak (Netflix Original)

Revenge of Pontianak

Oct. 25

A Tale of Love and Darkness

Assimilate

Brigada Costa del Sol (Netflix Original)

Dolemite is My Name (Netflix Original)

Greenhouse Academy Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Kominsky Method Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Monzon (Netflix Original)

Nailed It! France (C'est du gâteau!) (Netflix Original)

Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!) (Netflix Original)

Prank Encounters (Netflix Original)

Rattlesnake (Netflix Original)

It Takes a Lunatic (Netflix Original)

Oct. 28

A 3 Minute Hug (Netflix Original)

Little Miss Sumo (Netflix Original)

Shine On with Reese Season 1

Oct. 29

Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy (Netflix Original)

Oct. 30

Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine (Netflix Original)

Oct. 31

Kengan Ashura Part II (Netflix Original)

Nowhere Man (Netflix Original)

Raging Bull

Coming soon

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan (Netflix Original)

Podcasts coming in October

From Where She Stands: The OITNB Podcast

I Hate Talking About Myself

I'm Obsessed with this: Elite

Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in October:

Oct. 1

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

All the President's Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cabaret (1972)

Casper

Cat on a Hot Tin Roff

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cloverfield

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Empire Records

Evolution

Forks Over Knives

Frances Ha

Free State of Jones

Get Carter

Gremlins

Hoosiers

Impractical Jokers Season 1

In Bruges

Julie & Julia

Lakeview Terrace

Midsomer Murders Series 1-19

Obsessed

Pineapple Express

Platoon

Quiz Show

She's Out of My League

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Nightmare

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Oct. 5

Despicable Me 3

Oct. 7

David Blaine: What is Magic?

Scream 4

Oct. 9

Little Witch Academia

Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade

Sword Art Online II Season 1

Oct. 15

El Internado Seasons 1-7

Oct. 20

Bridget Jones's Baby

Oct. 25

The Carrie Diaries Seasons 1-2

Oct. 29

The Fall Season 1

The Imitation Game