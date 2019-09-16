Robert De Niro, Caitlyn Jenner help roast Alec Baldwin

Television personality Caitlyn Jenner arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills in 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actor Robert De Niro arrives at "The Apollo" screening on April 24 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Alec Baldwin was roasted in a TV special that aired on Comedy Central Sunday night. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Robert De Niro, Caitlyn Jenner, Ken Jeong, Caroline Rhea, Nikki Glaser, Adam Carolla, Chris Redd and Jeff Ross were among the celebrities who roasted Alec Baldwin in a Comedy Central special that aired Sunday night.

Will & Grace actor Sean Hayes served as emcee and delivered an opening monologue for the NSFW event that saw comedians savagely skewering each other as much as Baldwin.

"Don't worry, Alec. Nothing said here will be meaner than what you left on your daughter's voicemail," Hayes said, going on to reveal Baldwin wanted his former 30 Rock co-star Tracy Morgan -- not Hayes -- to preside over the festivities.

"Tracy said, 'I'd rather go shopping at Walmart with the Walmart driver who hit me,'" Hayes said, mining for humor the car crash that left Morgan seriously injured in 2014.

Baldwin's adult daughter Ireland stopped by to throw some barbs at "that guy from, like, half of my birthday parties."

"A lot of people only know my dad as an angry guy, but he's more than just a lunatic who loses his temper. He also loses Emmys and Oscars and custody of his first-born child," she said. "Let me just set the record straight -- he was a great dad. I still remember when he would tuck me in and yell me a bedtime story."

"Alec Baldwin, what an honor to be here roasting Justin Bieber's wife's oldest, fattest uncle," Glaser said, adding she thinks De Niro looks like 1980s sitcom alien, ALF.

"Alec, no offense, but you weren't the star of 30 Rock and, with De Niro here, you're not even the star of your own (expletive) roast," Jeong said. "And with Justin Bieber as your nephew, you're not even the star of your own (expletive) family."

"Alec, where are your brothers tonight? God knows they're not working," Rhea teased, referring to Baldwin's actor siblings Daniel, Stephen and William, who were not in attendance.

She added: "Let's face it: No one wants to be here. The person who went to the greatest length not to be here is Bruce Jenner."

Caitlyn Jenner said she and Baldwin had been friends years before she transitioned from Bruce to Caitlyn.

"I'm here because I love Alec. Yes! Actually, I've known Alec for a long time and consider him family. We go back to when I was Bruce and we were like brothers, so I guess that is one more brother he will never talk to again," Jenner said.

"What the (expletive) am I doing here?" De Niro wondered aloud. "This is what you get for being Alec's friend. On nights like these, you expect your friends, the people you've worked with closely to show up. Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Thomas the Tank Engine, Meryl Streep. Not one! Instead, we have a group (of roasters,) you can't even find them on Wikipedia. Who are these people?"

The Oscar winner also joked about Baldwin's well-documented scuffles with photographers over the years.

"I once saw him take a selfie and punch his own face," De Niro said.

The show was taped on Sept. 7.

The cable network previously roasted Bieber, Bruce Willis, Rob Lowe, James Franco, Charlie Sheen, Roseanne and Donald Trump.

Baldwin is known for his Emmy-winning performances on the sitcom 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live.

His film credits include Beetlejuice, Glengarry Glen Ross, The Departed and Mission Impossible -- Rogue Nation and Fallout.