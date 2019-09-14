Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira teaming up for HBO Max's 'Americanah'

Left to Right. "Black Panther" collaborators Winston Duke, Carrie Bernans, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Sterling K. Brown, Letitia Wright and Ryan Coogler appear backstage during the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles on March 30. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress and playwright Danai Gurira arrives on the red carpet at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards on June 9 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Lupita Nyong'o is set to star in HBO Max's "Americanah." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o is set to star in HBO Max's adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's novel, Americanah.

The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira, who is also a playwright, will serve as show-runner for the 10-episode limited series.

A press release described the drama as an "epic story" about a Nigerian immigrant's "extraordinary experiences with love, heartache, adversity and self-discovery."

Nyong'o and Gurira previously collaborated on the Broadway show, Eclipsed, and in the blockbuster film, Black Panther.

"Americanah has sparked a cultural phenomenon and is revered by fans around the world. It has affected me deeply as one of the most moving, socially relevant and romantic stories of our time," Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said in a statement. "With exceptional talent like Lupita and Danai in front of and behind the camera, this series will give viewers a uniquely heartfelt and unforgettable experience."

Gurira recently confirmed she will leave The Walking Dead in the show's upcoming 10th season.

Nyong'o, who has starred in 12 Years a Slave and Us, has the movies Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Black Panther 2 coming up.