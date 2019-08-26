Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Disney released a new teaser trailer Monday for the next entry in the Star Wars saga, The Rise of Skywalker.

The clip features Rey (Daisy Ridley) having an epic lightsaber battle with the villainous Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) as heavy waves erupt from an ocean.

The trailer also gives a retrospective on the series which started with 1977's Star Wars: A New Hope and offers clips of Rey, Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) arriving at a new desert planet along with footage of the late Carrie Fisher as General Leia.

Rey, at the end of the teaser, has seemingly gone over to the dark side as she readies a red, double-sided lightsaber while wearing black clothing.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, from director J.J. Abrams, is set to arrive in theaters on Dec. 20.

Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), Ian McDiarmid (Palpatine), Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Domhnall Gleeson (General Hux), Keri Russell (Zorri Bliss), Lupita Nyong'o (Maz Kanata) and Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico) also star.

Disney recently announced that a new Star Wars television series featuring Ewan McGregor reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi will be coming to streaming platform Disney +.