'Black Panther 2' to open in theaters on May 6, 2022

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Marvel's Black Panther 2 is scheduled to open in theaters on May 6, 2022.

The date for the comic-book adaptation was announced Saturday at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif.

Ryan Coogler has returned to direct the sequel to his 2018, Oscar-nominated blockbuster, Black Panther.

Starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya and Letitia Wright, the first film was set primarily in Wakanda, a fictional African country whose people secretly developed advanced technology using a metal found in a meteorite.