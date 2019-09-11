Leanne Best, Adam Pålsson and Richard Dillane will star in the new TV series, "Young Wallander." Photo by Andrej Vasilenko/Netflix

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Swedish stage and television actor Adam Pålsson is to play detective Kurt Wallander in Netflix's six-part drama based on Henning Mankell's novels.

Filming of Young Wallander is now underway.

Expected to debut on the streaming service in 2020, the show features Richard Dillane as Superintendent Hemberg, Leanne Best as Frida Rask, Ellise Chappell as Mona and Yasen Atour as Reza.

"I couldn't be more honored and thrilled to have the opportunity to play the young Kurt Wallander, and to explore the defining events in the life of this complex, driven protagonist, created by the brilliant Henning Mankell. With a terrific cast and creative team, I have every confidence that our new version will resonate both in Sweden and with audiences worldwide," Pålsson said in a press release.

Wallander was previously played by Rolf Lassgård in a Swedish movie franchise between 1994 and 2007.

Kenneth Branagh played the role in a series of British TV films from 2008 to 2016.