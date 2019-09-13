'Party of Five' reboot to premiere Jan. 8 on Freeform

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The Party of Five reboot will premiere on Freeform in January 2020.

Freeform shared a premiere date, Jan. 8, and sneak peek footage of the new drama Friday.

"All they have is each other. #PartyOfFive premieres Wednesday, January 8th on @FreeformTV," the network tweeted.

The new Party of Five centers on siblings Emilio (Brandon Larracuente), Lucia (Emily Tosta), Beto (Niko Guardado), Valentina (Elle Paris Legaspi) and their baby brother, Rafa. The siblings must fend for themselves in the U.S. after their parents are deported to Mexico.

The extended sneak peek shows Emilio, Lucia, Beto and Valentino saying an emotional goodbye to their parents (Bruno Bichir and Fernanda Urrejola), who ask the siblings to take care of baby Rafa.

Party of Five hails from Amy Lippman and Chris Keyser, who created the original series and will write and executive produce the reboot. The series released a photo featuring the new cast in February.

The original Party of Five starred Matthew Fox, Scott Wolf, Neve Campbell and Lacey Chabert, and had a six-season run on Fox from 1994 to 2000.