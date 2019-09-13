Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a first glimpse of Sam Worthington in the new thriller Fractured.

The streaming service released a poster, first look photo and footage of the film featuring Worthington, 43, on Friday.

Fractured follows Ray Monroe (Worthington), a husband and father whose wife (Lily Rabe) and daughter (Lucy Capri) mysteriously vanish. The film follows Ray as he searches for his family and uncovers the truth.

The poster shows Ray holding a yellow scarf against a distorted background of a hospital hallway. The promo image shows Ray racing to save his daughter from falling off a ledge.

Fractured is directed by Brad Anderson and co-stars Stephen Tobolowsky and Adjoa Andoh.

Netflix released a "Netflix & Chills" reel featuring footage from the movie, which debuts Oct. 11. The video also features scenes from the thrillers and horror movies In the Tall Grass, an adaptation of the Stephen King novella, Eli and Rattlesnake.

Worthington is known for starring in Avatar, Terminator Salvation and Clash of the Titans. He will also star in the movie Dreamland, co-starring Armie Hammer, Gary Oldman and Evangeline Lilly.