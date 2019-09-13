Meghan Trainor performs 'With You' on 'Today'

Meghan Trainor takes selfies with fans during her appearance on "Today." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer Meghan Trainor took the stage during Friday's episode of Today.

The 25-year-old recording artist discussed and performed "With You," her new song with DJ and music producer Kaskade, during her appearance on the NBC morning show.

Trainor and Kaskade released "With You" in June and followed up with a music video the next month.

"I'm a huge Kaskade fan. I love Kaskade. He's a really nice guy, too," Trainor said on Today.

"We have this song together and I love it so much. It's like my first DJ bop, and I want the world to enjoy it and play it all summer long," she added.

Trainor also discussed her plans to have children with her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, in the future. Trainor and Sabara married in December.

"[Married life is] so good," Trainor said. "No, I'm not pregnant. This is my bump, thank you. Not pregnant. I would love to have a baby; so excited. I'm a little busy, but I'm gonna."

"It's so good!" @meghan_trainor talks about married life with @darylsabara and if they plan to start a family soon pic.twitter.com/YlZCbirkQT— TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 13, 2019

Trainor met one of her famous fans, tennis star Coco Gauff, during her appearance on Today.

Trainor will release her third studio album, Treat Myself, in 2020. The album includes the singles "No Excuses," "Let You Be Right," "Can't Dance" and "All the Ways."