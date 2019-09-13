Jennifer Garner says she's a 'lame' mom: 'I kill the fun'

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Jennifer Garner says one of her daughters refers to her as the "fun-killing mom."

The 47-year-old actress discussed raising Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7, her children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, during Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I kill the fun. I am so lame, I say no to everything. They call me 'the dragon,' they have all these names for me," Garner told host Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmel showed a handwritten note from one of Garner's daughters that Garner posted on Instagram in November that read, "When I grow up, I want to be a fun-killing mom, just like you!"

Garner will star in a Netflix adaptation of the Amy Krause Rosenthal book Yes Day!, which centers on one day of the year where parents say "yes" to all of their children's wishes. Garner said she doe Yes Day with her kids, although all three children have to agree on their activities.

"On one day a year, I just say yes. 'We want pizza with ice cream for breakfast, or with toothpaste, or we want...'" Garner said. "I do it. I have for years."

"Having three kids, they have different ideas. A 13-year-old old and 7-year-old have a different idea of what they'd like to get out of Yes Day," she added.

Garner said on Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that she enjoys playing games, including One Night Ultimate Werewolf and Code Names, with her kids. She and Clarkson relived their win on Hollywood Game Night in August.