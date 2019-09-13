Sept. 13 (UPI) -- British singer Charli XCX is back with new music.

The 27-year-old recording artist returned with Charli, her third studio album, on Friday.

Charli XCX, born Charlotte Aitchson, celebrated the album's release on Twitter.

"My brand new album Charli is out now," she wrote. "Listen loud!!!! Thank you to all the featured artists. Thank you to all the producers. Thank you to the angels I love you."

MY BRAND NEW ALBUM CHARLI IS OUT NOW LISTEN LOUD!!!! THANK YOU TO ALL THE FEATURED ARTISTS THANK YOU TO ALL THE PRODUCERS THANK YOU TO THE ANGELS I LOVE YOU LISTEN NOW https://t.co/L9WutgsWSY pic.twitter.com/t9Tgqfrtlb— Charli (@charli_xcx) September 13, 2019

Charli features 15 tracks, including the singles "1999" with Troye Sivan, "Blame It On Your Love" featuring Lizzo and "Gone" with Christine and the Queens. Charli XCX also collaborated with Sky Ferreira, Kim Petras and other artists.

Charli is Charli XCX's first studio release since Sucker in December 2014. She said in an interview with Spin published Thursday that writing and recording the new album was a "therapeutic" experience.

"[It's] thoughts and feelings about my mental state and what life is supposed to be as an artist, my depression, and my insecurities," she said. "I'm being more honest than ever before."

Charli XCX is known for the singles "Boom Clap," "Break the Rules" and "Doing It" featuring Rita Ora.