Italia Ricci attends the Stand Up to Cancer fundraiser in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Robbie Amell welcomed a baby boy with his wife, actress Italia Ricci. File Photo by Helga Esteb/Shutterstock

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The Flash alum Robbie Amell is a new dad.

The 31-year-old actor took to Instagram Thursday after welcoming his first child, son Robert Amell V, with his wife, actress Italia Ricci.

Amell shared a photo of baby Robert holding onto a finger. The picture shows a glimpse of the infant's face.

"And now everything is different. Robert Amell V," Amell captioned the post.

Ricci posted a similar picture that shows her son's hand and fingernails in sharper detail.

"Today we welcome Robert Amell V into the world but also find out that being triple extra pregnant increases your odds of birthing Gollum," she joked in the caption.

Actors Mark Consuelos, Sarah Hyland, John Wesley Shipp, Jr., and Luke Mitchell were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"This is super. Congratulations to all three of you!" Shipp wrote.

"Congratulations mate!!" Mitchell added.

Amell and Ricci married in October 2016 after eight years of dating. The couple announced in April they were expecting by sharing a photo of Ricci's baby bump and Amell with a fake belly.

"One of us is actually pregnant," Amell wrote.

Amell, the cousin of Arrow star Stephen Amell, played Ronnie Raymond, aka Firestorm, on The Flash, and will star in an adaptation of The Hating Game. Ricci starred as Emily Rhodes on Designated Survivor.