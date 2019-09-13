Sept. 13 (UPI) -- DJ Khaled is going to be a dad of two.

The 43-year-old DJ and music producer said in an Instagram post Thursday he's expecting another son with his fiancée, Nicole Tuck. The couple are already parents to son Asahd, who turns three years old Oct. 23.

"God is the greatest. All I ever wanted to do was inspire the world to be great and leave a legacy," DJ Khaled captioned the post. "Almost 3 years ago when I found out my queen was expecting our son Asahd I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way."

"Just when I thought life couldn't get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy," he said. "I'm feeling more inspired than ever now."

""God is the greatest. MAMA ASAHD, ASAHD WE GOT ANOTHER ONE!" the star added. "ALLAH I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! MY QUEEN I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! ASAHD I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! And to the little boy in my QUEEN'S BELLY I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!"

DJ Khaled, born Khaled Mohamed Khaled, included a video of Tuck getting an ultrasound. The clip shows DJ Khaled point out his unborn baby boy to Asahd on the screen.

"Asahd, look at your brother! That's your brother," he tells his son.

"Daddy, another one," Asahd later says in the video, mimicking his dad's catch phrase.

Singers Jennifer Lopez, Fergie and Tamar Braxton, music producer Timbaland and television host Wendy Williams were among those to congratulate DJ Khaled and Tuck in the comments.

"God bless you!!!" Lopez wrote, adding several hearts.

"Aww congratulations!!!" Fergie added.

DJ Khaled said in an interview with People in May that he's focused on his family.

"[I'm focused on] being the most amazing father and the most amazing king to my queen. She's so beautiful! She's the most beautiful woman I've ever seen in my life. And my son is everything," he said.

DJ Khaled released his 11th studio album, Father of Asahd, in May. The album includes the singles "Top Off," "No Brainer," "Higher," "Just Us" and "You Stay."