'Party of Five' reboot shares first cast photo

Brandon Larracuente plays Emilio Acosta in the new "Party of Five" series. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- The Party of Five reboot is giving fans an official glimpse of its cast.

Freeform shared a photo Tuesday on the Party of Five official Twitter account featuring Brandon Larracuente, Emily Tosta, Niko Guardado and Elle Paris Legaspi.

The picture shows the new Party of Five stars assemble as the Acosta children for a family portrait. Larracuente plays Emilio, with Tosta as Lucia, Guardado as Beto and Legaspi as Valentina.

"The #PartyOfFive reboot is coming to @FreeformTV. This new drama will follow the five Acosta children as they navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported to Mexico. #FreeformTCA," the caption reads.

Freeform announced Monday it has ordered 10 episodes of a reboot from original Party of Five creators Amy Lippman and Chris Keyser. Lippman and Keyser will write and executive produce the first season.

Party of Five originally had a six-season run on Fox from 1994 to 2000. The show starred Scott Wolf, Matthew Fox, Neve Campbell, Lacey Chabert and Jacob Smith as the Salinger siblings, who are orphaned when their parents are killed in a car crash.