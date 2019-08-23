BET announces 'W.H.I.P.' sitcom from Wanda Sykes

Wanda Sykes pitched and will produce "W.H.I.P." for BET. Here, Sykes attends the premiere of the motion picture comedy "Snatched." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- BET announced Friday they are developing the half-hour comedy W.H.I.P. Deadline first reported the story. Wanda Sykes, Kim McKoy and Page Hurwitz pitched W.H.I.P. and Alyson Fouse will write and executive produce the pilot.

W.H.I.P. is a working title so it could change. It will be a multi-camera studio comedy. They will cast the roles of four former '80s and '90s sitcom stars living together. W.H.I.P. promises to deal with family, sisterhood, aging, relationships in the digital age, careers in the gig economy and adapting to the modern world, according to BET's press release.

This week Netflix also announced a new show with Sykes and Mike Epps. The Upshaws will also be a multi-camera sitcom, featuring Sykes and Epps as a working-class couple in Indiana.

Sykes and Hurwitz founded Push It Productions in 2013. Push It also develops sketch, talk, variety, game shows, and standup specials. In addition to BET and Netflix, their projects have appeared on NBC, Epix, OWN, Fox and TruTV.

Push it teamed up with Werner Entertainment's Tom Werner to executive produce W.H.I.P. Werner produced Roseanne, The Cosby Show, 3rd Rock from the Sun, That 70s Show and many more long-running TV comedies. Jake Densen and Kim McKoy are also producers of W.H.I.P.