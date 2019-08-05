'The Oval': Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey join Tyler Perry series

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Tyler Perry's new series The Oval has added Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey and nine other series regulars.

Deadline reported Monday that Johnson (The Hate U Give), Storey (Empire), Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Taja V. Simpson, Walter Fauntleroy, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure and Matthew Law have joined the new BET series.

Johnson, Storey and the others join previously announced stars Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Paige Hurd and Daniel Croix Henderson. The Oval follows the personal and professional lives of a first family and their staff in the White House.

Johnson will play Richard Hallsen, an esteemed White House butler, with Storey as his wife, Nancy Hallsen. Hebron will portray Barry Hallsen, the son of Richard and Nancy and a dad to a 4-year-old daughter.

Storey confirmed her casting in an Instagram post Monday.

"It's Official!!! I am Proud and Excited to finally announce my new series regular role of Nancy Hallsen on the new BET series 'The Oval' Coming to you this fall. Get ready! Get Ready! God is ...... #Grateful #actorslife #Seriesregular #TheOval #Bet #TylerPerry #NancyHallsen #Staytuned," she wrote.

The Oval is written, directed and executive produced by Perry. The show will have a 25-episode first season and is in principal photography at Perry's studio in Atlanta, Ga.